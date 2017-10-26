Disneyland Hosting ‘Pixar Fest’ In 2018

If you are a fan of Pixar films then you might want to make it to Disneyland & California Adventure next spring when ‘Pixar Fest’ begins starting April 13, 2018.

There will be a new fireworks show called “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” Pixar-themed foods, and Pixar characters roaming the parks.

Among other new features will be the “Pixar Play Parade,” which will showcase some of Pixar’s latest hit films. We’ll also see Buzz Lightyear replacing Tinkerbell in the nightly flight over Cinderella’s castle.

At California Adventure’s Hollywood Land, Pixar’s short films will play at the Sunset Showcase Theater.

For more, head to Disneyparks.com.