Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.27.17

Because of some technical difficulties this morning, today’s Double Trouble Thursday won’t be quite full length today. Still, you will be able to hear all of today’s rather uncomfortable 7 @ 7 on the subject of what words and phrases women like to hear in the bedroom from their male partners. It was uncomfortable because the one reading these items off the list was Kevin, who probably has the least sexy voice known to mankind. If you manage it without becoming sterile, you may have nerves of steel.

Plus, there is box art on Corn Pops that has been causing controversy lately, with accusations of the art being racist. The show took a look at the controversial designs, where the show noticed that perhaps this darker colored Corn Pop being a janitor wasn’t the only issue with the design on the box. For example, with some Corn Pops eating corn, was the box encouraging the act of cannibalism? These questions and more on today’s Kevin Klein Live Half-Off Podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

The return of He Cray/She Cray, where the battle of the sexes is determined by which one has the craziest story of the week

Ask A Baby debuts with arguably not so great success, as the baby doesn’t exactly feel up for giving advice at 8 AM

Nickelback or Throwback returns to compare terrible rock lyrics with the lyrics for candy jingles, just in time for Halloween

And more!

