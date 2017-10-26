Marshawn Lynch Practices With His Old High School Team During Suspension

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from last week’s game at the Coliseum & later suspended for this Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo. He appealed the suspension, but it was upheld so he won’t be out there with the Raiders this weekend. While he’s away from the team during his one-game suspension he did get some practicing in. It just happened to be against high schoolers at his alma mater, Oakland Tech.

What's Marshawn Lynch doing during his one-game suspension? Returning to his former high school to practice with the football team pic.twitter.com/b8lL5RKZJQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017

Lynch is expected to return to the field for the Raiders when they play Miami in week 9.

Also, keep an eye out for him on BART.