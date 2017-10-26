LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Marshawn Lynch Practices With His Old High School Team During Suspension

Filed Under: Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Tech
(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from last week’s game at the Coliseum & later suspended for this Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo. He appealed the suspension, but it was upheld so he won’t be out there with the Raiders this weekend. While he’s away from the team during his one-game suspension he did get some practicing in. It just happened to be against high schoolers at his alma mater, Oakland Tech.

Lynch is expected to return to the field for the Raiders when they play Miami in week 9.

Also, keep an eye out for him on BART.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live