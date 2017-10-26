San Francisco Earns “Coolest City In America” Honor

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 25: A car makes its way along the 49 Mile Scenic Drive March 25, 2005 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco's 49-Mile Scenic Drive was opened in 1939 as a guide for visitors to The City's 1939-1940 Golden Gate International Exposition. The route includes most of San Francisco's major sights as well as winding through many of the city's colorful neighborhoods; giving visitors a look into the diversity and beauty of the area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Twin Peaks (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Forbes has published their results for the coolest cities in America for 2017 & San Francisco has come out on top.

The following nine factors were weighed in the study to determine the rankings:

  • Quality and quantity of recreational options, including sporting events, parks and zoos.
  • Share of non-chain restaurants in each city.
  • Percentage of commuters who use “eco-friendly” means of transportation such as bikes, mass transit or hybrid/electric cars.
  • Number of coffee shops, coffee roasters and breweries (the logic is that most people want to start their day with good coffee and end it with good beer).
  • Number of bars and clubs.
  • Net migration from 2010 to 2016.
  • Share of the population aged 25 to 34.
  • Diversity levels determined by Sperling’s Diversity Index.
  • Small business employment growth between 2010 and 2015.

SF did very well in the food, diversity, and transportation aspects of the study.

San Jose came in at #6 thanks to job growth and hybrid car ownership.

Seattle, San Diego, New Orleans, & Portland rounded out the top 5.

For more, head to Forbes.

