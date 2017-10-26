San Francisco Earns “Coolest City In America” Honor

Forbes has published their results for the coolest cities in America for 2017 & San Francisco has come out on top.
The following nine factors were weighed in the study to determine the rankings:
- Quality and quantity of recreational options, including sporting events, parks and zoos.
- Share of non-chain restaurants in each city.
- Percentage of commuters who use “eco-friendly” means of transportation such as bikes, mass transit or hybrid/electric cars.
- Number of coffee shops, coffee roasters and breweries (the logic is that most people want to start their day with good coffee and end it with good beer).
- Number of bars and clubs.
- Net migration from 2010 to 2016.
- Share of the population aged 25 to 34.
- Diversity levels determined by Sperling’s Diversity Index.
- Small business employment growth between 2010 and 2015.
SF did very well in the food, diversity, and transportation aspects of the study.
San Jose came in at #6 thanks to job growth and hybrid car ownership.
Seattle, San Diego, New Orleans, & Portland rounded out the top 5.
For more, head to Forbes.