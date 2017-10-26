Vin Diesel Reveals The Return Of Jordana Brewster & Director Justin Lin To ‘The Fast And The Furious’ Franchise

Vin Diesel took to Facebook live to reveal some new details about the future of ‘The Fast And The Furious’ franchise.

He revealed that both Jordana Brewster and director Justin Lin will be returning for the ninth and the tenth film in the series.

Justin Lin previously directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast and Furious, Fast Five, and Fast and Furious 6.

“Justin Lin is so old school. He’s so a part of the DNA of the Fast mythology, the one person he wanted to be here immediately, just as he started to feel that sense of Dom, that sense of Toretto, that sense of the Fast and Furious universe and the responsibility of that, he moves very fast, and he wanted someone who is part of the brotherhood. When you go past gender, he wanted somebody very important to be here and it’s someone you’ve all been asking for…and so, I’m gonna say hello to someone else.”

Jordana, who appeared in the video with Diesel, had played Dom’s sister Mia and wife of Paul Walker’s character Brian. It is unclear how she will be worked into the plotline since Walker’s untimely death during the filming of Furious 7.

Watch Diesel’s message below.

