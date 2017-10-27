Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.27.17

Kevin Klein Live had rounded up all of the entries and was ready to break down everything involving the show’s Sluttiest Pet Costume Photo Contest. The show had guest Nikki Glaser in studio today while she was in town for some shows this weekend at Cobb’s Comedy Club to give her expert opinion as an animal lover on which was truly the sluttiest of the pack. There were plenty of great submissions, which you can now find over on the Kevin Klein Live Instagram account. See the grand prize winner at Oracle Area during Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017!

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 was a huge wake up call for all of Kevin Klein Live, as it looked at seven gross habits most people that have that can result in disastrous health risks. Ally’s nasty ways were immediately put in the hot seat, but it turns out that Kevin is guilty of a handful of the ones on the list. Perhaps he’s learning not to throw stones in glass houses? Well considering this is Kevin we’re talking about, probably not.

Also on today’s podcast:

Bridge Battle sees warriors of the San Mateo and Dumbarton Bridges battle it out on Halloween, presidential scandals, and noble gases trivia

Useless Weirdo puts his dull personality to some good use by reading to some lucky listeners their Bore-oscopes

More points are awarded out with the latest Offensive Halloween Costume Alert

And more!

