Alanis Morrisette And Members Of No Doubt Perform With Linkin Park

Filed Under: Linkin Park, No Doubt, Alanis Morissette
Via Youtube

One big surprise guest during last night’s Linkin Park tribute show to Chester Bennington was Alanis Morissette with Tony, Adrian, and Tom of No Doubt. Together they performed “Castle of Glass” before Alanis played a new song dedicated to Chester, called “Rest”.

Morissette hasn’t released an album since 2012’s ‘Havoc & Bright Lights,’ and was one of only two artists to play one of their own songs during last night’s tribute show. Blink-182 played “I Miss You” as well.

For more on Friday night’s show head here.

 

