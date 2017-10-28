LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Mike Shinoda Premieres New Linkin Park Song At Chester Bennington Tribute Show

(Photo by Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

During tonight’s Linkin Park tribute show to Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda played the bare bones version of a new song he wrote just 8 days after the passing of his bandmate. Hear “Looking For An Answer” below:

Shinoda emphasized that it’s a work in progress & that more aspects of the song will be unveiled through the band’s social media pages in the coming weeks.

He also mentioned that they don’t exactly know where they’ll go from here as a band, but gave no hint at this being the end of Linkin Park.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live