Mike Shinoda Premieres New Linkin Park Song At Chester Bennington Tribute Show

During tonight’s Linkin Park tribute show to Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda played the bare bones version of a new song he wrote just 8 days after the passing of his bandmate. Hear “Looking For An Answer” below:
Shinoda emphasized that it’s a work in progress & that more aspects of the song will be unveiled through the band’s social media pages in the coming weeks.
He also mentioned that they don’t exactly know where they’ll go from here as a band, but gave no hint at this being the end of Linkin Park.
Tonight Linkin Park paid tribute to Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl. Highlights included: – “What I’ve Done” with blink-182 – “Castle Of Glass” with Alanis Morissette – “One Step Closer” with Jonathan Davis of Korn – A new song called “Looking For An Answer” – “Burn It Down” & “Faint” with Avenged Sevenfold – “Crawling” with Oli Sykes & Zedd – video tributes from Metallica & Paul McCartney – a speech from Chester’s wife, Talinda Videos to come. (📸@mark_terrell/Instagram)