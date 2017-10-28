Mike Shinoda Premieres New Linkin Park Song At Chester Bennington Tribute Show

During tonight’s Linkin Park tribute show to Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda played the bare bones version of a new song he wrote just 8 days after the passing of his bandmate. Hear “Looking For An Answer” below:

Shinoda emphasized that it’s a work in progress & that more aspects of the song will be unveiled through the band’s social media pages in the coming weeks.

He also mentioned that they don’t exactly know where they’ll go from here as a band, but gave no hint at this being the end of Linkin Park.