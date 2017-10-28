Subsonic Playlist: 10.28.2017

10 PM

Michael Jackson – “Thriller” (ZHU Remix)

Illenium – “Needed You”

Phantoms – “Someone To Talk About”

Brooks & GRX – “Boomerang”

marshmello – “You & Me”

Big Gigantic – “All Of Me” (Naderi Remix)

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Gryffin Remix)

Seven Lions & Kill The Noise – “Cold Hearted”

Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”

Odesza – “Higher Ground”

K?D – “Discover” (Feat. RKCB)

Just A Gent – “Hold”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)

Alan Walker – “Faded” (Slushii Dubfire Remix)

Galantis – “Hunter” (Party Ben & MyKill Remix)

11 PM

San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)

marshmello – “Silence” (Slushii Remix)

Seven Lions, Illenium & Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”

Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)

Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”

Tritonal – “Now Or Never” (Yetep Remix)

Fatboy Slim – “Right Here, Right Now”

Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”

HIGHSOCIETY – “Give U More”

The Killers – “The Man” (Duke Dumont Remix)

RL Grime – “Stay For It”

MGMT – “Kids” (Codeko Remix)

Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)

Virtual Riot – “Lost It”

twenty one pilots – “heathens” (DISTO Remix)

Vance Joy – “Lay It On Me” (Said The Sky Remix)

Getter – “Solo”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Osrin Remix)

12 AM (Special Halloween Synthwave Hour with Patrick “Useless Weirdo”)

Glass Candy – Digital Versicolor

The Midnight – River of Darkness (feat. Timecop 1983)

Grum – L.A. Lights

Sonic Mayhem – Futureland (feat. Power Glove)

Carpenter Brut – Turbo Killer

Drab Majesty – Too Soon To Tell

Quixotic – Palms

Saint Pepsi – Better

Vector Graphics – Destine

The Chain Gang of 1974 – Forget (feat. Alisa Xayalith)

FM-84 – Never Stop (feat. Ollie Wride)

ZETA – The Right Time

David Hasselhoff – True Survivor