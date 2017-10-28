Subsonic Playlist: 10.28.2017

10 PM
Michael Jackson – “Thriller” (ZHU Remix)
Illenium – “Needed You”
Phantoms – “Someone To Talk About”
Brooks & GRX – “Boomerang”
marshmello – “You & Me”
Big Gigantic – “All Of Me” (Naderi Remix)
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Gryffin Remix)
Seven Lions & Kill The Noise – “Cold Hearted”
Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”
Odesza – “Higher Ground”
K?D – “Discover” (Feat. RKCB)
Just A Gent – “Hold”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)
Alan Walker – “Faded” (Slushii Dubfire Remix)
Galantis – “Hunter” (Party Ben & MyKill Remix)
11 PM
San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)
marshmello – “Silence” (Slushii Remix)
Seven Lions, Illenium & Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”
Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)
Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”
Tritonal – “Now Or Never” (Yetep Remix)
Fatboy Slim – “Right Here, Right Now”
Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”
HIGHSOCIETY – “Give U More”
The Killers – “The Man” (Duke Dumont Remix)
RL Grime – “Stay For It”
MGMT – “Kids” (Codeko Remix)
Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)
Virtual Riot – “Lost It”
twenty one pilots – “heathens” (DISTO Remix)
Vance Joy – “Lay It On Me” (Said The Sky Remix)
Getter – “Solo”
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Osrin Remix)
12 AM (Special Halloween Synthwave Hour with Patrick “Useless Weirdo”)
Glass Candy – Digital Versicolor
The Midnight – River of Darkness (feat. Timecop 1983)
Grum – L.A. Lights
Sonic Mayhem – Futureland (feat. Power Glove)
Carpenter Brut – Turbo Killer
Drab Majesty – Too Soon To Tell
Quixotic – Palms
Saint Pepsi – Better
Vector Graphics – Destine
The Chain Gang of 1974 – Forget (feat. Alisa Xayalith)
FM-84 – Never Stop (feat. Ollie Wride)
ZETA – The Right Time
David Hasselhoff – True Survivor