The Setlist And Special Guests From Linkin Park’s Tribute Show To Chester Bennington

Linkin Park played for three hours last night at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the life of their late frontman, Chester Bennington. They had tons of special guests and tributes in what was a beautiful show. For videos & speeches head here.
Here’s what was played and who the band was joined by for each song:
-
Robot Boy / The Messenger / Iridescent
-
Roads Untraveled(Live Debut (with Jon Green in shadows))
-
Numb(crowd singing the entire song)
-
Shadow of the Day(with Ryan Key of Yellowcard)
-
Leave Out All the Rest(with Gavin Rossdale of Bush)
-
Somewhere I Belong(with Takahiro “Taka” Moriuchi of ONEOKROCK)
-
Unicorns & Lolipops(video only)
-
Castle of Glass(with Adrian Young, Tom Dumont & Tony from No Doubt + Alanis Morissette)
-
Rest(Alanis Morissette cover) (New Alanis song)
-
Nobody Can Save Me(with Steven McKellar of Civil Twilight)
-
Battle Symphony(with Jon Green)
-
Sharp Edges(with Ilsey Juber)
-
Talking to Myself(with Ilsey Juber)
-
Heavy(with Kiiara) (also with Julia Michaels)
-
One More Light
-
Looking for an Answer(Mike Shinoda only, live debut)
-
Waiting for the End(ext. Intro/Outro w/ Sydney from Echosmith)
-
Crawling(with Oliver Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon & Zedd)
-
Papercut(with Machine Gun Kelly)
-
One Step Closer(with Ryan Shuck and Jonathan Davis of Korn)
-
A Place for My Head(with Jeremy McKinnon from A Day To Remember)
-
Rebellion(with Daron Malakian and Shavo from System of a Down)
-
The Catalyst(with Deryck Whibley and Frank from Sum 41)
-
I Miss You(with blink‐182)
-
What I’ve Done(with blink‐182)
-
In the End(Audience singing Chester’s part)
-
Iridescent(bridge until end)
-
New Divide(shortened, v1/c1/bridge until… more )
-
A Light That Never Comes(with Steve Aoki) (Bebe Rexha and Frank Zummo on drums)
-
Burn It Down(with M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)
-
Faint(Ext. outro, with M. Shadows… more )
-
Bleed It Out(extended bridge with The… more )