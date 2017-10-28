LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Watch Talinda Bennington's Emotional Speech From Linkin Park Tribute Show

Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, Talinda Bennington
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Last night, at the Hollywood Bowl, Linkin Park gave us a three-hour tribute show to their late frontman, Chester Bennington. Between set changes, Chester’s wife Talinda took the stage to deliver a speech about the life & legacy of her husband.

Talinda highlighted the need for attention to be paid to mental health & the 320 Changes Direction campaign created to honor Chester & help those who suffer from depression.

She also touched on how much Chester would’ve loved every moment of last night’s tribute show & urged everyone to continue to #MakeChesterProud.

