Watch Talinda Bennington’s Emotional Speech From Linkin Park Tribute Show

Last night, at the Hollywood Bowl, Linkin Park gave us a three-hour tribute show to their late frontman, Chester Bennington. Between set changes, Chester’s wife Talinda took the stage to deliver a speech about the life & legacy of her husband.

Talinda highlighted the need for attention to be paid to mental health & the 320 Changes Direction campaign created to honor Chester & help those who suffer from depression.

Mental health page started by Chester Bennington's wife, Talinda. https://t.co/TfIJcLEMhN — Joseph Macaranas (@outofteabags) October 28, 2017

She also touched on how much Chester would’ve loved every moment of last night’s tribute show & urged everyone to continue to #MakeChesterProud.