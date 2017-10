Soundcheck Playlist 10.29.2017

Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, on Sunday nights 9pm-12a

Follow along in real time on Twitter @soundcheckspins

9PM

BECK “Colors”

DANGERMAKER “In A Dream” LOCAL – San Francisco

MATTHEW DEAR “Bad Ones” (ft. Tegan + Sara)

THE FRONT BOTTOMS “Peace Sign”

YOUNGEST OF ELDERS “Shame Spiral” LOCAL – Concord

HALF THE ANIMAL “Bad Bad Love”

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Moth” LIVE 105 NSSN PLAYER – NIGHT ONE

ODESZA “Line of Sight”

GEOGRAPHER “Read My Mind” LOCAL – San Francisco

THE GLORIOUS SONS “Everything is Alright”

THE MOWGIL’S ” Kids in California”

EVERYONE IS DIRTY “San Andreas” LOCAL – Oakland

10PM

BARNS COURTNEY “Golden Dandelion”

THE STORY SO FAR “Out of It” LOCAL – Walnut Creek

FRANZ FERDINAND “Acesndeing”

SUPERORGANISM “Something For Your M.I.N.D”

THE FAMILY CREST “Mirror Love” LOCAL -San Francisco

ARCADE FIRE “Creature Comfort”

BROTHER SUNDANCE “Blind”

CURTIS HARDING “Need Your Love”

SIR SLY “&Run”

SERF AND JAMES “Rollercoaster” LOCAL – NAPA

AJR “Sober Up

BULLY “Feel the Same”

STE LOUISE “Sociopath”

MORRISEY “Spent the Day In Bed”

TALKIE “Fuzzy Disco” LOCAL – San Francisco

11 PM

LOVELY THE BAND “Broken”

DJANO DJANO “Tic Tac Toe”

SOFI TUKKER “Best Friend”

NATIVE SONS “Say Nothing” LOCAL – NAPA

BLEACHERS “I Miss Those Days”

YUNGBLUD “I Love You Will You Marry Me”

FEVER RAY “To The Moon and Back”

I THE MIGHTY “Chaos In Motion” LOCAL – San Francisco

MGMT – Dark Ages

YEAH YEAH YEAHS “Heads Will Roll”

MISSIO “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea”

MANSIONAIR “Astronaut”

MORGAN SAINT “You”

JONAH SON “The Only Brown Panda” LOCAL – Santa Rosa