All-American Rejects, All Time Low, And More To Play Wildfire Relief Show In Napa

During this week’s Live In The Vineyard festival in Napa there will now be a special acoustic show to benefit wildfire relief efforts.
The show will be Friday night November 3 at the JaM Cellars Ballroom @ Margrit Mondavi Theatre. The show will start at 7PM. Tickets will cost $50 and benefit those affected by this past month’s wildfires.
Here’s the lineup:
6:30 PM DOORS
7:30 PM – 7:45 PM AJR
7:55 PM – 8:05 PM Leann Rimes
8:10 PM – 8:25 PM Keelan Donovan
8:30 PM – 8:45 PM Alex Gaskarth from All Time Low
9:00 PM – 9:10 PM Morgan Saint
9:25 PM – 9:40 PM Welshly Arms
9:55 PM – 10:10 PM Ocean Park Standoff
10:15 PM – 10:30 PM ZZ Ward
10:40 PM – 11:00 PM The All American Rejects
For tickets head here.