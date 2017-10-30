All-American Rejects, All Time Low, And More To Play Wildfire Relief Show In Napa

During this week’s Live In The Vineyard festival in Napa there will now be a special acoustic show to benefit wildfire relief efforts.

The show will be Friday night November 3 at the JaM Cellars Ballroom @ Margrit Mondavi Theatre. The show will start at 7PM. Tickets will cost $50 and benefit those affected by this past month’s wildfires.

Here’s the lineup:

6:30 PM DOORS

7:30 PM – 7:45 PM AJR

7:55 PM – 8:05 PM Leann Rimes

8:10 PM – 8:25 PM Keelan Donovan

8:30 PM – 8:45 PM Alex Gaskarth from All Time Low

9:00 PM – 9:10 PM Morgan Saint

9:25 PM – 9:40 PM Welshly Arms

9:55 PM – 10:10 PM Ocean Park Standoff

10:15 PM – 10:30 PM ZZ Ward

10:40 PM – 11:00 PM The All American Rejects

For tickets head here.