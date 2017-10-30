LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Bruce Willis Wins Halloween With Twins From ‘The Shining’ Costume

Filed Under: Bruce Willis, Halloween
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Bruce Willis and his assistant Stephen J. Eads donned blue dresses and wigs for M. Night Shyamalan annual ‘Shyamaween’ Costume Party in Philadelphia.

Though neither shaved off their beards, the duo nailed the Grady Twins costumes from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick classic The Shining.

Lucky for everyone not in attendance, Willis’ Unbreakable co-star Samuel L. Jackson tweeted out a picture of the pair.

 

feet Bruce Willis Wins Halloween With Twins From The Shining CostumeBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

