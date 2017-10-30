Jack London State Historic Park Survives The Wildfires And Is Now Free For The Rest Of The Year

Jack London State Historic Park will reopen to the public on November 1st and will be free to the public until December 31st.

The park, which features hiking, horseback riding, historic buildings, and 29 miles of trails across 1400 acres was lucky enough to emerge from the recent fires unscathed.

To celebrate and to give the community a place where they “can rejuvenate the soul and spirit,” the park is waiving their entry fees.

Learn more about the park at jacklondonpark.com.

