Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.30.17

Kevin Klein Live returns from a long and eventful weekend for some (hopefully) tech issue-free Bay Area radio! Now Halloween isn’t here yet, but Kevin feels the need to get into the giving spirit of the holidays but giving to those in need. The worthy cause that Kevin wants to be sure to support is to fund surgery for a kitten born with a birth defect where it has no butthole. Shawn from Kitty Bungalow, who is currently caring for the kitten in question, called in to give details on the situation and how people can donate to help. You can find a link to donate over at the Kevin Klein Live Twitter.

Plus, there’s a story that broke on Friday where two women were stranded in the Pacific Ocean for five months with dogs and a whole lot of pasta. Despite the good feeling this news filled most people, Kevin was convinced this whole thing was a giant forgery and was done solely by the women to get a movie deal or something to that degree. Whether or not Kevin is right, he is dead set on this opinion and just counting the days until the truth is set free. Look forward to constant reminders from Kevin on story updates that continue to prove Kevin wrong.

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners trying to guess whether random items are liked more or less than Trump in the Trump Approval Ratings Game

Ally continues to be a successful mush when it comes to jinxing the Dodgers in the World Series

Green Deen reports in from Hallo-Weed last weekend trying to find the most stoned person at the event

And more!

