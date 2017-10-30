Netflix Confirms The End Of ‘House Of Cards’

Netflix has confirmed to CBS News that House Of Cards will end after their 6th season which is currently in production.

The streaming service also told CBS News that the cancellation was decided months ago and is not connected to sexual assault allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Anthony Rapp said in an interview with Buzzfeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

Click here to read more about the controversy, Spacey response, and Hollywood’s reactions.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.