LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Netflix Confirms The End Of ‘House Of Cards’

Filed Under: House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Netflix
(Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed to CBS News that House Of Cards will end after their 6th season which is currently in production.

The streaming service also told CBS News that the cancellation was decided months ago and is not connected to sexual assault allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Anthony Rapp said in an interview with Buzzfeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

Click here to read more about the controversy, Spacey response, and Hollywood’s reactions.

 

feet Netflix Confirms The End Of House Of CardsBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live