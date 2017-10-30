LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Watch Steph Curry Ride Around Oracle Arena On a Tricycle as ‘Jigsaw’

OAKLAND (LIVE 105) – Always wanting to put a smile on everyone’s face, Warriors’ Stephen Curry got into the Halloween spirit Sunday afternoon, before their game against the Detroit Pistons.

Curry tweeted a 2-minute video of him riding a tricycle inside Oracle, dressed-up as “Jigsaw” from the Saw movies.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smile and laugh before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (credit: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

He first crossed through and set off the metal detectors. Curry then encountered Draymond Green who couldn’t help but laugh at he saw. The Warriors guard then made his way through the corridors and into the locker room area.

Watch Curry as Jigsaw here…

Golden State Warriors suffered their second loss that night as they fall to the Pistons, 115-107. They’ll play the Clippers Monday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

