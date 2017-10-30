Watch Steph Curry Ride Around Oracle Arena On a Tricycle as ‘Jigsaw’

OAKLAND (LIVE 105) – Always wanting to put a smile on everyone’s face, Warriors’ Stephen Curry got into the Halloween spirit Sunday afternoon, before their game against the Detroit Pistons.

Curry tweeted a 2-minute video of him riding a tricycle inside Oracle, dressed-up as “Jigsaw” from the Saw movies.

He first crossed through and set off the metal detectors. Curry then encountered Draymond Green who couldn’t help but laugh at he saw. The Warriors guard then made his way through the corridors and into the locker room area.

Watch Curry as Jigsaw here…

Golden State Warriors suffered their second loss that night as they fall to the Pistons, 115-107. They’ll play the Clippers Monday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

