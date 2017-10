Apple has officially released iOS 11.1 & it includes 69 entirely new emojis including zombie, mage, and vampire ones just in time for Halloween.

iOS 11.1 is officially out with 70+ new emojis and the 3D Touch multitasking returns, plus more. pic.twitter.com/C49MWxL10V — luisa 🎃 (@itsluisagibson) October 31, 2017

I was going to complain that they added even more emoji in iOS 11.1, but then I found the VAMPIRE 🧛‍♀️ — Brian (@briggio) October 31, 2017

Apple will release the iPhone X on Friday so this is the beginning of a cool week if you’re into all the latest things iPhone-related.

To get the new emojis, head to the general section of your settings & hit “software update”.

