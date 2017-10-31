LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Dave Grohl And Kristen Bell Team Up For ‘Frozen’-Metallica Mash-Up

Photo: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Dave Grohl is one of the celebrities filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this week as the late night host prepares for his son’s open-heart surgery. The Foo Fighters frontman was given hosting duties for the Halloween episode and appeared as Dave Grohl Letterman for the evening.

Dave told his first guest, Kristen Bell (who voiced Anna on ‘Frozen’), that if he collaborated with her his daughters would think that he’s the coolest dad ever. So, it happened.

Grohl jumped on the drums mid-song and the house band began mashing it up with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”.

It’s the most metal performance of “Do You Want A Build A Snowman?” that we’ve seen.

