All this week, Jimmy Kimmel has enlisted celebrities to fill-in for him as he prepares for his son’s open-heart surgery. On Halloween night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has the honor of hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with guests Kristen Bell & Alice Cooper. The show airs at 11:35 PM and it’s been revealed that Grohl has dressed as David Letterman for the night.

Grohl can be seen playing guitar during Cooper’s performance and we’ll have video of that tomorrow.