Donate Food, Get A Free Ticket For Third Eye Blind

The City National Civic in San Jose has set up a food drive to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. Buy a ticket to see Third Eye Blind at City National Civic on November 14 and get your 2nd ticket FREE with a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Purchase one ticket and receive the 2nd ticket for free when you bring at least one non-perishable food item to the City National Civic box office located at 135 W. San Carlos Street in San Jose on November 14 between 10am-9pm. ($45 value)

Offer valid on 11/14/17 at City National Civic box office only. While supplies last. Not available online. Only 1 free ticket per person with a donation and purchase of a full price ticket. If you already purchased tickets to the show and would like to bring a donation, you will receive 1 complimentary ticket.