Here’s Where To Get Free Food On Halloween

MIAMI - MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida.
Each week there seems to be some sort of a deal to take advantage of whether it’s a National Chocolate Day deal, National Burger Day deal, or any other National food holiday. Halloween also means deals at many popular spots & here’s where you should go:

Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut if you come in wearing your costume.

Chipotle: Go to Chipotle from 3PM-close in costume & get a $3 BOOrito, bowl, salad, or tacos.

For Halloween, I’m gonna be a goblin…a gobblin’ down this burrito.

IHOP: Kids get a free “Scary Face Pancake” until 10PM.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Free candy corn pizza on the hour every hour from 4-8PM. (No actual candy corn is in the pizza, chill.)

Sonic: $.50-cent corn dogs all day.

Applebee’s: It’s the FINAL DAY to get a $1 margarita (AKA the “Dollarita”)

Dunkin’ Donuts: 10 Munchkin donuts for $1.99 all day.

Pizza Hut: Get 25% off with code SCARYGOOD25.

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween if accompanied by an adult.

 

