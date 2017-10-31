Here’s Where To Get Free Food On Halloween

Each week there seems to be some sort of a deal to take advantage of whether it’s a National Chocolate Day deal, National Burger Day deal, or any other National food holiday. Halloween also means deals at many popular spots & here’s where you should go:
Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut if you come in wearing your costume.
Chipotle: Go to Chipotle from 3PM-close in costume & get a $3 BOOrito, bowl, salad, or tacos.
IHOP: Kids get a free “Scary Face Pancake” until 10PM.
Chuck E. Cheese’s: Free candy corn pizza on the hour every hour from 4-8PM. (No actual candy corn is in the pizza, chill.)
Sonic: $.50-cent corn dogs all day.
Applebee’s: It’s the FINAL DAY to get a $1 margarita (AKA the “Dollarita”)
Dunkin’ Donuts: 10 Munchkin donuts for $1.99 all day.
Pizza Hut: Get 25% off with code SCARYGOOD25.
Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween if accompanied by an adult.