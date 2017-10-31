Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.31.17

Kevin Klein Live has been fascinated by people who live amazing lives and work interesting jobs. The show always tries to have these people call in for an AMA and today Kevin Klein Live was able to get a pilot for the segment. Pilot Patrick Smith called in to answer a plethora of questions on being a pilot that may or may not have upset him. But can you really be surprised when there’s a caller asking the pilot, “Which bar at SFO has the strongest drink?”

Plus, Ally came into the show in full Halloween spirit, complete with a costume that no one on the show was able to figure out. Ally had to explain the costume to the show as being a fan hit in the face with Steph Curry’s mouth piece, which the rest of the show immediately found flaws in. It got so bad that Dead Eyes posted a photo of the costume on Facebook and Twitter to see what listeners thought of Ally’s outfit. To be frank, the Kevin Klein Live fan base isn’t the most friendly when it comes to Halloween costumes.

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners call in to trick r treat on air to the Kevin Klein Live residence with (mostly) disappointing results

Updates on how much has been raised to help the kitten born without a butt hole

Listening to creepy recordings of radio from space that NASA just made public that reveals Ed Sheeren’s grasp on radio doesn’t stop on Earth

And more!

