Neil Patrick Harris And Family Win At Halloween … Again

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka and their two children Gideon and Harper have coordinated their costumes for Halloween again.

NPH and family shared The Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities with Neil as ringmaster, David as a creepy clown, Gideon as the strong man, and Harper as the bearded lady.

 
In past years, the foursome has rocked Batman, Peter Pan, Wizards Of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Star Wars, and classic Monster Movies.
 

Happy Halloween everyone! ❤️

One of the happiest and blessed family I've ever seen so far! 💋❤️

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away….

Thanks for the photo, @busebekoz ☺️❤️

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

