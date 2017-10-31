Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

Hot Toys has created a Star Wars collectible that harkens back to classic ancient Chinese porcelain stoneware.

The Porcelain Pattern Stormtrooper is from their Movie Masterpiece Series is about a foot tall and features over 30 points of articulation.

This very special Star Wars collectible: a sixth scale Stormtrooper figure is inspired by the highly regarded blue-and-white porcelain motif that originated centuries ago in China! Expertly crafted based on the classic Stormtrooper armor, this figure boldly adopts the unique blue-and-white porcelain floral patterns with an Imperial twist on the masked soldier’s helmet and armor, blasters, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure stand!

You can get your very own at SideShowToy.com for $234.99.

