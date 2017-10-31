Samuel Adams Releasing Beer That Costs $200 And Is Illegal In Twelve States

Boston, MA-based brewery, Samuel Adams, has announced the tenth release of “the most sought-after extreme barrel-aged beer,” Utopias.

2017 Utopias is here. Learn more about one of the most renowned and sought-after extreme barrel-aged beers. https://t.co/imNHuMOmaG pic.twitter.com/Bgu3YO84S0 — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 26, 2017

Utopias is limited to 13,000 bottles, costs $199, and has an ABV of 28%!

Sale of the beer is illegal in the following states due to its super high alcohol content:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Washington

It’s due out in early November and you could get your hands on it in California.

The beer is more similar to a rich port, vintage cognac, or Sherry.

Went trick or treating and all I got was this @SamuelAdamsBeer Utopias!! Lucky me! 🎃😍 pic.twitter.com/YWUnPedC3s — Boston Attitude (@BostonAttitude) October 31, 2017

For more on Sam Adams Utopias, head to Fortune.