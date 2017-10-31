Samuel Adams Releasing Beer That Costs $200 And Is Illegal In Twelve States

Boston, MA-based brewery, Samuel Adams, has announced the tenth release of “the most sought-after extreme barrel-aged beer,” Utopias.
Utopias is limited to 13,000 bottles, costs $199, and has an ABV of 28%!
Sale of the beer is illegal in the following states due to its super high alcohol content:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Mississippi
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Washington
It’s due out in early November and you could get your hands on it in California.
The beer is more similar to a rich port, vintage cognac, or Sherry.
