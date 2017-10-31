LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Samuel Adams Releasing Beer That Costs $200 And Is Illegal In Twelve States

Filed Under: Samuel Adams, Utopias
Courtesy Samuel Adams

Boston, MA-based brewery, Samuel Adams, has announced the tenth release of “the most sought-after extreme barrel-aged beer,” Utopias.

Utopias is limited to 13,000 bottles, costs $199, and has an ABV of 28%!

Sale of the beer is illegal in the following states due to its super high alcohol content:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • Washington

It’s due out in early November and you could get your hands on it in California.

The beer is more similar to a rich port, vintage cognac, or Sherry.

For more on Sam Adams Utopias, head to Fortune.

 

 

