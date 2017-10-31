San Francisco International Tea Festival Returns In November

Sunday November 12 marks the return of the San Francisco International Tea Festival at the Ferry Building. Tea lovers will have tons of vendors to taste from as well as listen to lectures and take classes from leaders in the tea industry.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at sfitf.com. Your ticket includes a swag bag with a porcelain cup for tastings as well as free samples. The event kicks off at 11 PM at the Ferry Building Marketplace.
Vendors include:
- DAVIDsTEA
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
- Hanook Tea Company
- Imperial Tea Court
- Chico Chai
- Teaful
and plenty more you can see here.