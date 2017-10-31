LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

San Francisco International Tea Festival Returns In November

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Sipping tea are Stacey Abarbanel, Karin Huebner, Michele Raitano, seated left to right, in the tea house built overnight in Griffith Park. The group gathered Tuesday morning before sunrise and hiked to the site invited by a anonymous collective of artists that built the small teahouse out of burned wood rescued after the 2007 fire in Griffith Park June 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. During Monday night the artists placed the teahouse on a foundation in Griffith Park and then held a special dawn tea ceremony with the invited guests to inaugurate it. (Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sunday November 12 marks the return of the San Francisco International Tea Festival at the Ferry Building. Tea lovers will have tons of vendors to taste from as well as listen to lectures and take classes from leaders in the tea industry.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at sfitf.com. Your ticket includes a swag bag with a porcelain cup for tastings as well as free samples. The event kicks off at 11 PM at the Ferry Building Marketplace.

Vendors include:

  • DAVIDsTEA
  • Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
  • Hanook Tea Company
  • Imperial Tea Court
  • Chico Chai
  • Teaful

and plenty more you can see here.

