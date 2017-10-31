San Jose Boo Crew’s Haunted Pirate Ship Opens Today

Each year, San Jose’s Bob Schiro along with the help of his family, friends, and neighbors erects a themed haunted house at 1441 Church Drive. This year’s theme is a haunted pirate ship and it opens Halloween afternoon.

#hauntedpirateship #hauntedship #hauntedships #halloweenfun #halloween2017 #boocrewofchurchdr #boocrew2017 A post shared by Brenda Smith (@ineedstuff) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

This year’s hours are as follows

4:30pm – 6:15pm (No Scare)

6:45pm to 10:30pm (Scare)

So, expect it to be spookier if you go during the evening hours on October 31, or November 1.

The Boo Crew will also be collecting donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you need more info & want to help the Boo Crew continue their Halloween tradition, head to their GoFundMe.