Where To Get National Sandwich Day Deals This Friday

Another day, another national holiday day worth celebrating. Here’s where to get National Sandwich Day deals on Friday November 3, 2017.

Subway: Get a free sub with the purchase of any sub & 30 oz. drink. When you do so, Subway will also donate a meal to Feeding America.

Firehouse Subs: If you are one of the first 50 guests at a Firehouse Subs location to order a Hook & Ladder on National Sandwich Day you will receive a coupon for free chips & drinks with the purchase of any sub on your next visit.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get a free upgrade on your sandwich from small to medium size.

Burger King: Get two for $6 Whoppers, two for $4 Croissan’wiches and two for $6 mix and match.

Ike’s: Enter to win Free Ike’s sandwiches for a year – before Nov 7th post your Ike’s photos on FB/Instagram with the Hashtag #FREEIkes4AYear. Ike will choose 10 people to win Free sandwiches for a year.

More deals to come.