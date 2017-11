Bay Area artists G-Eazy, Kehlani, E-40, DJ Amen, P-Lo and more have formed a collective called ‘One Bay Area’ and have launched a benefit for wildfire relief. They’re selling this “Support The Soil” shirt and giving all of the proceeds to Redwood Credit Union’s North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

In relief for everyone affected by the Wildfires, my friends and I put together #OneBayArea 100% Proceeds go to benefit those affected by the Northern California Wildfires ONEBAYAREA.CO #SupportTheSoil A post shared by P-Lo (@p_lo) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

One Bay Area has raised more than $72k of their $100k goal and you can contribute by purchasing the shirt here.

You can also donate to the Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief fund at redwoodcu.org.