LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Bottlerock Napa Announces Wildfire Benefit Shows

Filed Under: counting crows, Michael Franti, Napa, Train
NAPA, CA - MAY 27: Michael Franti of Michael Franti & Spearhead performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27, 2017 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

BottleRock has announced 3 up-coming BENEFIT CONCERTS to support North Bay fire relief efforts in our community.

Headliners are Train, Counting Crows, and Michael Franti and Spearhead!

napa franti Bottlerock Napa Announces Wildfire Benefit ShowsSaturday, November 18th
Robert Mondavi Winery
Michael Franti and Spearhead with special guest Vintage Trouble
Proceeds go to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

All concert attendees will receive a print copy of this custom poster art by Alexandra Fischer representing the community coming together to “rebuild the nest.”

Tickets November 2nd at 11 AM PST at bit.ly/BR17FrantiInfo.

napa crows Bottlerock Napa Announces Wildfire Benefit ShowsSaturday, November 18th
Green Music Center
Counting Crows with special guest Brett Dennen

All proceeds go to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund and NomaGives.

Tickets November 2nd at 9 AM PST at bit.ly/BR17CountingCrowsInfo

napa train Bottlerock Napa Announces Wildfire Benefit ShowsFriday, December 1st
JaM Cellars Ballroom
Train

Proceeds go to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

Tickets November 2nd at 11 AM PST at ticketweb.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live