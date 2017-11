It doesn’t matter who you’re pulling for in tonight’s deciding game of the World Series, we can all get one free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations between 2 PM – 6 PM on Wednesday afternoon November 1.

Today only! Score your free #DoritosLocosTaco between 2-6 p.m.

Tag a friend that needs a free taco.

Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/DL8o1Q2uuN — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 1, 2017

Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole a base in game 2 of the World Series, which earned America free tacos as part of Taco Bell’s ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’ campaign.

There it is! Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/x3MtZhtkQR — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017

Get your free taco & enjoy Game 7.