Today, November 1, 2017 marks the 55th birthday of Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer, Anthony Kiedis.

Happy Bday AK . We ❤️you. A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Kiedis’ bandmate, Flea, also turned 55 a few weeks ago on October 16.

The band’s 56 year old drummer, Chad Smith, hinted at the band’s retirement earlier this year, but Flea quickly shot down any thought of that. RHCP will continue their legendary career & hit 35 years as a band in 2018.