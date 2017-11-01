Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.01.17

Michael Bisping is the current UFC middleweight champion and is set to defend that title at Madison Square Garden in the main event at UFC 217 this Saturday night. Bisping called in to Kevin Klein Live this morning to talk about the upcoming fight and how it seems the show has talked to almost all of his opponents before their loss and the perfect art of trash talking. He also commented on the subject of robots fighting against men in the octagon because this is Kevin Klein Live. Why ask only the boring sports questions?

Plus, Useless Weirdo somehow found himself set up on a date with a woman that had no connection to Kevin Klein Live. Useless Weirdo took this woman to a Puerto Rican restaurant and had to debate with the rest of the show on whether or not a split bill means the woman is interested in him. Patrick swears that everything is on the path to success, but Kevin and Ally seem to know better that he is doomed to screw this up one way or another down the line.

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie talks crap about the current UFC Middleweight champion after inhaling helium

Callers get out their Halloween-themed Midweek Middle Fingers, with Ally getting into trouble for her hatred of cash

Trendasaurus wraps up the latest sexual assault accusations from Hollywood

And more!

