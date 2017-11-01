Playlist: Aaron Axelsen’s Hella Spooky Halloween Radio Special

Here’s what Aaron Axelsen played on his ‘Hella Spooky Halloween Radio Special’ with special guest DJ, Goth Girl.

10pm

Ministry- Every day is Halloween

David Bowie- Scary monsters (and super creeps)

Ramones- Pet Sematary

She Wants Revenge- Tear you apart

Walking Dead Theme- Unkle remix

Deadmau5- Ghosts ‘n stuff

Bauhaus- Bela Lugosi’s dead

The Cure- Lullaby

Nine Inch Nails- Dead souls

Talking Heads- Psycho Killer

AFI- Halloween

Sisters Of Mercy- Black planet

11pm

Survive- Stranger Things theme (Machete remix)

M83- car chase terror

Depeche Mode- Strangelove

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Heads will roll

Oingo Boingo- Dead man’s party

Marilyn Manson- Beautiful people

Siouxsie And The Banshees- Kiss them for me

Covenant- Dead stars

Self- kiddies

The Cult- The Witch

Interpol- Evil

No Use For A Name- The Munsters Theme

Joy Division- Love will tear us apart

The Smiths- Pretty girls make graves