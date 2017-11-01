Playlist: Aaron Axelsen’s Hella Spooky Halloween Radio Special

Here’s what Aaron Axelsen played on his ‘Hella Spooky Halloween Radio Special’ with special guest DJ, Goth Girl.
10pm
Ministry- Every day is Halloween
David Bowie- Scary monsters (and super creeps)
Ramones- Pet Sematary
She Wants Revenge- Tear you apart
Walking Dead Theme- Unkle remix
Deadmau5- Ghosts ‘n stuff
Bauhaus- Bela Lugosi’s dead
The Cure- Lullaby
Nine Inch Nails- Dead souls
Talking Heads- Psycho Killer
AFI- Halloween
Sisters Of Mercy- Black planet
11pm
Survive- Stranger Things theme (Machete remix)
M83- car chase terror
Depeche Mode- Strangelove
Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Heads will roll
Oingo Boingo- Dead man’s party
Marilyn Manson- Beautiful people
Siouxsie And The Banshees- Kiss them for me
Covenant- Dead stars
Self- kiddies
The Cult- The Witch
Interpol- Evil
No Use For A Name- The Munsters Theme
Joy Division- Love will tear us apart
The Smiths- Pretty girls make graves
Michael Jackson- Thriller (Steve Aoki 2017 remix)