Sonic Runway Art Installation To Light Up Downtown San Jose

Courtesy @aannaac/Instagram

A new art installation is set to debut in Downtown San Jose on Friday night November 3. You might’ve seen it at Burning Man before and now it’ll be on Santa Clara St. between 4th & 6th for the next two to three months. Check out the Sonic Runway:

The color-changing LED lights form a 1,000 ft. corridor that’s driven by a sound system.

they are testing the / #SonicRunway out next to / City Hall. So Cool! – #PlayaToPaseo #SanJosé

The Sonic Runway will make it so you “never look at sound the same way again”.

The opening ceremony will be Friday night from 6 PM – 8 PM.

Here’s another look at it in action:

