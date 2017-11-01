Stone Temple Pilots Schedule Concert With Unknown New Singer

Stone Temple Pilots have been searching for a new singer since the death of their former frontman Scott Weiland back in 2015 & we’ll soon find out who that will be.

Stone Temple Pilots have apparently found a new singer, and they'll make their live debut later this month: https://t.co/K3Jtbrc0Sa pic.twitter.com/XSzFu86TqT — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 2, 2017

The late Chester Bennington also fronted the band from 2013-2015.

STP will debut with their new singer on November 14 at the Troubador in West Hollywood. Back in February of 2016 the band called for prospective singers to audition to join the band, so we’ll see if whoever it is came from those auditions.

We’ll give you more info on who exactly will be fronting the band once we find out.