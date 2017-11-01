LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Stone Temple Pilots Schedule Concert With Unknown New Singer

Filed Under: Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots
(Photo: Ryan Williams)

Stone Temple Pilots have been searching for a new singer since the death of their former frontman Scott Weiland back in 2015 & we’ll soon find out who that will be.

The late Chester Bennington also fronted the band from 2013-2015.

STP will debut with their new singer on November 14 at the Troubador in West Hollywood. Back in February of 2016 the band called for prospective singers to audition to join the band, so we’ll see if whoever it is came from those auditions.

We’ll give you more info on who exactly will be fronting the band once we find out.

