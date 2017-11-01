Union Square Ice Rink Opens Today – Free Skating This Friday

The ice rink is San Francisco’s Union Square has returned for a tenth consecutive year & to celebrate the anniversary there will be free skating sessions as well as free ice cream from Humphry Slocumbe with each skate rental this Friday November 3.

We are officially open for our TENTH SEASON in @unionsquaresf!! Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate at our ice breaker celebration! @aladdin @sfgiants @davidchiu.sf @safeway @humphryslocombe @alaskaair #unionsquarerink #iceskating #winteriscoming #unionsquare A post shared by Union Square Ice Rink (@unionsquarerink) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Humphry Slocombe will also have their custom ice cream flavor for the rink available to try from 1 PM – 8 PM on Friday.

Here’s the hours for free ice skate rentals on Friday:

10 – 11:30 am

12 – 1:30 pm

2 – 3:30 pm

4 – 5:30 pm

6 – 7:30 pm

8 – 9:30 pm

10 – 11:30 pm

Tickets are typically $13-$25 and can be purchased at EventBrite. The rink will be open from now through January 15.