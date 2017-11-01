LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Union Square Ice Rink Opens Today – Free Skating This Friday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 13: People ice skate at a small rink at Union Square on December 13, 2011 in San Francisco, California. With less than two weeks before Christmas, San Franciscans are getting into the holiday spirit. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Union Square Winter Ice Rink (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The ice rink is San Francisco’s Union Square has returned for a tenth consecutive year & to celebrate the anniversary there will be free skating sessions as well as free ice cream from Humphry Slocumbe with each skate rental this Friday November 3.

Humphry Slocombe will also have their custom ice cream flavor for the rink available to try from 1 PM – 8 PM on Friday.

Here’s the hours for free ice skate rentals on Friday:

  • 10 – 11:30 am
  • 12 – 1:30 pm
  • 2 – 3:30 pm
  • 4 – 5:30 pm
  • 6 – 7:30 pm
  • 8 – 9:30 pm
  • 10 – 11:30 pm

Tickets are typically $13-$25 and can be purchased at EventBrite. The rink will be open from now through January 15.

 

 

