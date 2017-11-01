LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ To Get A Sequel

Filed Under: Taika Waititi, What We Do In The Shadows
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Actors Rhys Darby and Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, filmmaker Jermaine Clement, actress Jackie van Beek, filmmaker Taika Waititi, and actors Stu Rutherford and Jonathan Brugh pose for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the WireImage Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 20, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

2014’s comedy/horror/mockumentary, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ is set to get a sequel and instead of focusing on vampires, this time it’ll follow a group of werewolves. Of course, it’ll be titled ‘We’re Wolves’.

Director Taika Waititi confirmed the sequel here during his press run for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

Fans of the original & of ‘Flight of the Concords’ should be stoked as Jemaine Clement & Rhys Darby are likely to return for the sequel. If you’re unfamiliar with 2014’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ check the trailer here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live