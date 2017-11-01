‘What We Do In The Shadows’ To Get A Sequel

2014’s comedy/horror/mockumentary, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ is set to get a sequel and instead of focusing on vampires, this time it’ll follow a group of werewolves. Of course, it’ll be titled ‘We’re Wolves’.

Director Taika Waititi confirmed the sequel here during his press run for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

Fans of the original & of ‘Flight of the Concords’ should be stoked as Jemaine Clement & Rhys Darby are likely to return for the sequel. If you’re unfamiliar with 2014’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ check the trailer here.