Kat Von D And Billie Joe’s ‘Basket Case’ Eyeliner Coming In January

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kat Von D & Billie Joe Armstrong have teamed up for a unisex eyeliner line called ‘Basket Case’. Now, we know when you can get your hands on it.

🎉YOU GUESSED IT! 🎉Introducing BASKET CASE, the limited edition black anti-precision eye pencil inspired by @thekatvond’s long time friend @billiejoearmstrong 🖤 Launching EARLY JANUARY 2018 #comingsoon #vegan A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Early January 2018 is when it should be available in stores & online.