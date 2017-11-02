LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Kat Von D And Billie Joe’s ‘Basket Case’ Eyeliner Coming In January

Filed Under: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Kat Von D

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kat Von D & Billie Joe Armstrong have teamed up for a unisex eyeliner line called ‘Basket Case’. Now, we know when you can get your hands on it.

Early January 2018 is when it should be available in stores & online.

 

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live