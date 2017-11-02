Kat Von D And Billie Joe’s ‘Basket Case’ Eyeliner Coming In January

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kat Von D & Billie Joe Armstrong have teamed up for a unisex eyeliner line called ‘Basket Case’. Now, we know when you can get your hands on it.
Early January 2018 is when it should be available in stores & online.
#Revealed 😍🚨🙀🙀 NEW! By @katvondbeauty 🖤 #BasketCaseLiner !!!! @thekatvond X @billiejoearmstrong Bringing us some #RockNRoll to our life! 🖤🎸YASSSSSSS Such a cool #iconic collaboration #Love #ComingSoon !!! *will keep u updated On my list! #ByeByeMoney 💸💸 What are your thoughts? 🙌🏼 #Trendmood #katvond #kvd #katvondbeauty #cosmetics #bbloggers #bblogger #ilovemakeup #maquillage #makeupaddict #makeupartist #makeupjunkie #instamakeup #instabeauty #beautiful #swatches