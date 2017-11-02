Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.02.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here to give you a full serving of today’s Kevin Klein Live, no calories removed. Today’s Kevin Klein Live saw another heated Subculture War, where one person of strong religious faith took on an atheist to see which side would remain supreme. It was a fierce battle between a follower of the Mormon belief and a lesbian atheist. The popular candidate may surprise you, but this game ends with a twist that M. Night Shyamalan would be jealous of.

Plus, Steve Rannazzisi stopped by the show today to promote his upcoming shows at Cobb’s Comedy Club this weekend. Kevin and Ally discussed with him about his appearance on the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and just what kind of fun he has with syndication pay with The League. Also, Kevin and Ally brought up the notes Useless Weirdo took on the last time Steve Rannazzisi stopped by, which read like the writings of a person taking English as a second language. How he still has a job is beyond a miracle at this point.

Also on today’s podcast:

Ally proves that the power of the mush worked perfectly against the Dodgers in the World Series

7 @ 7 gives you the tactics you can use to get yourself out of jury duty

Useless Weirdo tries to convince everyone that he does not in fact watch hentai

And more!

