Sorry Bay Area But No McDonald’s McRib For You

The Holiday staple that may have a bigger cult following than the Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is the McDonald’s McRib sandwich.

The McRib has inspired everything from a storyline on The Simpsons to an impassioned plea to City Council. The sandwich pops up at random McDonald’s across the country in the fall most years and this year is no exception. The catch is that it hasn’t been available at every McDonald’s in years and this year’s launch has left the Bay Area bereft of barbecue-flavored rib-shaped pork product sandwiches.

According to the industry fans that run mcriblocator.com, the closest restaurant serving it is off of Highway 58 in Tehachapi, CA – about 325 miles or a 5-hour drive according to Google Maps. There are also a bunch of locations in the LA/Orange County region selling the sandwich.

