This week, Vice posted a new documentary about how Blockbuster video stores not only still exist in Alaska (they have six of the ten remaining stores), but shows how they are thriving.

Credit for the video store’s success up north is attributed to how spread out the state is. Streaming services aren’t available everywhere. WiFi is also pricey in Alaska.

The other remaining stores are in Texas & Washington.

Keep hanging on, Blockbuster.