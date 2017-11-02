‘Quantum Leap’ Movie Is In The Works

If you haven’t noticed, everything 1980s and 90s is being remade, rebooted, or revisited these days.

The latest in the trend is the beloved television series Quantum Leap. The show ran on NBC from 1989 through 1993 and starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who gets trapped in time/space.

According to at a recent panel for the show at L.A. Comic-Con, creator/producer Donald Bellisario (Magnum, P.I., NCIS) told the audience that he had completed a script for a feature film version of Quantum Leap that he will include Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

“I just finished writing a Quantum Leap feature. I don’t know what’s going to happen with it, but I did write it. I write things exactly the same way. I just start writing and I let them take me wherever it’s going to take me. I’m entertained the same way the audience is. So I just put Scott and Dean [Stockwell] in my head, kind of rebooted them, and went from there.”

No word on if and when the film could be made but having the approval of the creator and the two stars makes it a lot more likely.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.