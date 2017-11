President Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated today, for 11 minutes. Twitter has revealed why that occurred:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

