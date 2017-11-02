Tyrese Threatens To Quit ‘The Fast And The Furious’ Franchise If The Rock Stays

In a bizarre rant on his official Instagram account, Tyrese Gibson has threatened to quit the billion dollar franchise.

Why you say? Well, namely because of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In the rant, where he spells both Dwayne Johnson’s and his own Fast character name wrong, Gibson calls out his co-star as “Clown”, appears to imply that Johnson was meddling with Gibson’s very public custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, and calls out the recently publicized Fast spin-off with Johnson and Jason Statham.

Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne (sic) is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce (sic) – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter

In more recent posts, Gibson and focused more on the custody battle but still seems strangely obsessed with The Rock but has expressed that he is ‘okay’.

