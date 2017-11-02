Win Tickets To The Goodguys 28th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get Together

Join GOODGUYS for their final Bay Area Show of the year! It’s the GOODGUYS 28th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get Together giant car show at the Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, November 11th and 12th. Text keyword CLASSIC to 96750 or click here to enter to win!

Enjoy over 2,500 American made and powered vehicles of all years , Nitro Thunderfest Dragster exhibition, live entertainment, GOODGUYS AutoCross, and Veteran’s Day Celebrations all weekend long! Active or retired military personnel admission is free both days! GOODGUYS ….Cool cars, cool people, good times!

Buy tickets and learn more at https://www.good-guys.com/agt-2017.