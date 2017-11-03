2018 Bay Area Concert Calendar

Here’s a look at the concerts & festivals you need to be at in 2018:

1/17: K.Flay & Sir Sly @ The Fillmore (San Francisco)

K. Flay with special guest Sir Sly just added on January 17th! Get tickets this Friday at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/syErBSprkq — The Fillmore (@FillmoreSF) October 30, 2017

2/1: Queens Of The Stone Age @ Bill Graham Civic (San Francisco)

2/10: Walk The Moon @ Fox Theater (Oakland)

2/12: Judah & The Lion @ The Fillmore (SF)

3/13: Lorde + Run The Jewels @ Oracle Arena

4/13-4/15 & 4/20-4/22: Coachella 2018

5/17: Franz Ferdinand @

5/25-5/27: Bottlerock Napa Valley

Heading into the weekend like…is it #BottleRock 2018 yet? ☀️🎉✨@jamcellars A post shared by BottleRock Napa Valley (@bottlerocknapa) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

8/7: Weezer & The Pixies @ Shoreline

8/10-8/12 (likely): Outside Lands (Golden Gate Park)