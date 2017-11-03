2018 Bay Area Concert Calendar

Here’s a look at the concerts & festivals you need to be at in 2018:
1/17: K.Flay & Sir Sly @ The Fillmore (San Francisco)
2/1: Queens Of The Stone Age @ Bill Graham Civic (San Francisco)
2/10: Walk The Moon @ Fox Theater (Oakland)
2/12: Judah & The Lion @ The Fillmore (SF)
3/13: Lorde + Run The Jewels @ Oracle Arena
4/13-4/15 & 4/20-4/22: Coachella 2018
5/17: Franz Ferdinand @
5/25-5/27: Bottlerock Napa Valley
8/7: Weezer & The Pixies @ Shoreline
8/10-8/12 (likely): Outside Lands (Golden Gate Park)