Amazon & Warner Bros. have been in talks with author J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to bring a ‘Lord of the Rings’ series to Amazon.

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, is handling the deal for Amazon Studios. Bezos is looking for series’ with broad international appeal and a ‘LOTR’ series would certainly fit that bill.

Things are still in the very early stages, but expect more news on this in the coming months.

